Bentley stolen from London found in Karachi

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement (CCE), Karachi on Saturday seized luxury vehicle ‘Bentley Mulsanne,’ which was stolen from London, United Kingdom, ARY News reported.

According to details, Pakistan Customs conducted a raid in Karachi’s DHA area on information provided by a UK intelligence agency and recovered Bentley Mulsanne worth millions of rupees.

“The car was found in the parking lot of apartments in Karachi’s DHA,” said a customs official, adding that the two accused – Naveed Shafi and Naveed Bilwani­ – were taken into custody.

During the initial course of the inquiry, the owner of the vehicle disclosed that the vehicle was sold to him by another person, who took all the responsibilities to clear all required documentation from the concerned authorities.

The CCE said that Sindh Excise and Taxation department illegally registered this stolen vehicle without completing all legal formalities. “The prime suspect, Naveed, sold luxury vehicle to Jameel with the facilitation of official at Sindh Excise Department,” CCE spox said.

Moreover, the customs claimed to have seized another vehicle from the same person during a raid on DHA apartment.

The case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

