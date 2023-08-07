Berlin Buddy Bear inaugurated in Quetta

German Consul General in Karachi Dr Rudiger Lotz has inaugurated the iconic ‘Berlin Buddy Bear’ statue in Quetta and the GPO Chowk was also renamed as ‘Berlin-Quetta Friendship Square’, ARY News reported on Monday.

German Consul General in Karachi Dr Rudiger Lotz along with Administrator of Metropolitan Corporation Quetta, Mr Jabbar Baloch and Honorary Consul of Germany in Quetta Mir Murad Baluch inaugurated the Berlin-Quetta Friendship Square to honour friendly relations between Germany and Pakistan.

Berlin Buddy Bears have become a landmark in many countries. They are ambassadors of a cosmopolitan Germany. Buddy Bear’s features express the friendly ties between Germany and the host nation, uniting Berlin’s cheerfulness, diversity and creativity. They can be found standing at designated public spots all over the world with outstretched arms.

READ: Berlin’s ‘Buddy Bear’ reaches Quetta

The German Consulate General in Karachi is celebrating the cultural connections between Quetta, Pakistan and Germany. The Buddy Bears are symbols of peace and tolerance and serve as the canvas for the creative expression of street art.

The types of Buddy Bears are “Dancer”, “Acrobat”, “Friend” and “Mini-Friend”. Buddy Bear Berlin, the company behind this initiative, donates a part of its income to charitable causes, and buyers of large sculptures have the opportunity to support children’s charities by purchasing Buddy Bears.

The German Consulate General along with the Honorary Consul of Germany Quetta hired a local artist from Quetta, Muhammad Shahab Awan, a graduate of the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) Fine Arts to paint the ‘Buddy Bear’.

The street previously called GPO Chowk, Quetta has been renamed as “Berlin Quetta Friendship Square”.

The name-changing was carried out at the initiative of the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Karachi along with the Honorary Consul of Germany Quetta in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation Quetta.

During the inauguration, the German Consul General in Karachi, Dr Rüdiger Lotz said, “The Buddy Bear is a symbol of the city of Berlin. With outstretched arms, it stands for peace, friendship and cooperation. We are proud that the Buddy Bear as of now also is a citizen of the city of Quetta!”

On the occasion, Germany’s Honorary Consul General in Quetta Mir Murad Baluch stated, “We are happy to bring the ambassador of Berlin to our city Quetta. The art of Buddy Bear not only reflects the strong bilateral ties between Pakistan and Germany but also highlights the impacts of climate change.

“Last year, Balochistan torrential rains and flash floods have caused significant loss of life and property, Germany provided generous assistance for the people of Balochistan, which is also highlighted in the form of art,” he added.

The Administrator of Metropolitan Corporation Quetta, Mr Jabbar Baloch said on the occasion, “The people of Balochistan appreciate the generous support of the people of Germany. We are glad that Germany has contributed to the beauty of Quetta city with this piece of art,” a press statement read.