Wednesday, December 14, 2022
‘Besharam Rang’ from ‘Pathaan’ leaves Twitterati unimpressed

The very first song ‘Besharam Rang’ from Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s hotly-anticipated ‘Pathaan’ is finally out, however, failed to fulfil the expectations audience had of it.

Apart from the composition of the song being claimed as the rip-off of an old Bollywood ghazal, and picturization being majorly inspired by Hollywood sequences, Twitter users are not much impressed by the portrayal of the lead actors in the party number.

Twitterati took to the micro-blogging site to vent out their anger on Khan and Padukone for trying ‘too hard’ to follow the ‘vulgar choreography’ in the song which as per them looked ‘crass’ and pathetic’.

 

Many users of the social site also blamed the makers for making ‘sheer garbage’ with the power-packed combination of such lead stars, vocals from acclaimed singer Shilpa Rao and music from celebrated duo Vishal-Shekhar.

Have a look at what Twitterati has to say of ‘Besharam Rang’.

To note, the Siddharth Anand directorial will release simultaneously in HindiTamil, and Telugu versions on January 25, 2023.

‘Besharam Rang’: ‘Pathaan’ song copied from ‘Tum Bin’?

The teaser released last month introduced SRK’s Pathaan in a deadly avatar, as he put up action-packed fight sequences and made his enemies explode with powerful kicks, while the film’s heroine, Deepika Padukone, made a smashing entry in a sultry look, though not being only a pretty face in the action flick.

 

John Abraham was glimpsed as what seemed like a nemesis to Pathaan as they indulged in some raw action over the moving vehicles.

