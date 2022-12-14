‘Besharam Rang’ from ‘Pathaan’ leaves Twitterati unimpressed

The very first song ‘Besharam Rang’ from Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s hotly-anticipated ‘Pathaan’ is finally out, however, failed to fulfil the expectations audience had of it.

Apart from the composition of the song being claimed as the rip-off of an old Bollywood ghazal, and picturization being majorly inspired by Hollywood sequences, Twitter users are not much impressed by the portrayal of the lead actors in the party number.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Twitterati took to the micro-blogging site to vent out their anger on Khan and Padukone for trying ‘too hard’ to follow the ‘vulgar choreography’ in the song which as per them looked ‘crass’ and pathetic’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Many users of the social site also blamed the makers for making ‘sheer garbage’ with the power-packed combination of such lead stars, vocals from acclaimed singer Shilpa Rao and music from celebrated duo Vishal-Shekhar.

Have a look at what Twitterati has to say of ‘Besharam Rang’.

I may get a lot of flak for this but both Deepika and SRK didn’t need to copy what every other Bollywood star kid is doing in songs these days. They both look hot but it still looks forced and crass. — Haseena Golimaar (@Erum_Sangji) December 13, 2022

deepika and srk are both extremely hot and attractive people. trying too hard to make them look or dress younger than they are is a disservice to this society. — k (@krownnist) December 12, 2022

Deepika has done over 30 movies. SRK is the so-called superstar with a 3-decade-long career in Bollywood. If they still need to do this 👇to sell their movie, it speaks a lot abt d absolute state of B’wood and sheer garbage they produce Pathetic https://t.co/5QTSpj2OAd — Sanghamitra (@mitraphoenix) December 12, 2022

All I see is Deepika helping out her aging friend sell a film that’s a ripoff from several Hollywood thrillers; it’s sad seeing Srk keep making repetitive garbage when he has the money & power to create more meaningful stories. https://t.co/3O7U4AlToK — Rutaba | رُطابہ (@rtnvir) December 12, 2022

How much did they pay Deepika? A billion $ for this clownery? The song, steps, expressions everything is soo off.. Pese ki kya kami thi :/ how are 2 big names of Bollywood doing such B grade stuff? Also doesnt suit SRK, not the kind of stuff that gave him the name he’s got today https://t.co/rcERAkVCqm — Eeman Yousuf (@EemanYousuf) December 12, 2022

This was an uncomfortable watch. Reminded me of the early 90s when songs like sarkailo khatiya and vulgar dance moves were in vogue Deepika can do sexy while looking classy at the same time, so why make her look so crass? And SRK looks like a lecherous uncle & a Hrithik wannabe https://t.co/DpCKBt1D63 — Shalu Dhyani (@ShaluDhyani) December 13, 2022

There is something uncomfortable about this new song featuring Deepika and SRK. I can’t pin point but it’s just not SRK! — Bano (@BanoBee) December 12, 2022

The most underwhelming song in the history of yrf’s thirst trap edition. Deepika-Shilpa Rao-yrf combo works mostly but not this time around. Shah Rukh khan’s man-bun and smouldering look is the only highlight. #BesharamRang #SRK𓃵 pic.twitter.com/03R2Wd80xe — Renuka Vyavahare (@renukaVyavahare) December 12, 2022

To note, the Siddharth Anand directorial will release simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions on January 25, 2023.

‘Besharam Rang’: ‘Pathaan’ song copied from ‘Tum Bin’?

The teaser released last month introduced SRK’s Pathaan in a deadly avatar, as he put up action-packed fight sequences and made his enemies explode with powerful kicks, while the film’s heroine, Deepika Padukone, made a smashing entry in a sultry look, though not being only a pretty face in the action flick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

John Abraham was glimpsed as what seemed like a nemesis to Pathaan as they indulged in some raw action over the moving vehicles.

Comments