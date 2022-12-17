‘Besharam Rang’ row: Supreme Court lawyer files complaint against Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’

After being the target of the boycott trend, Shahrukh Khan’s hotly-anticipated ‘Pathaan’ is in hot water over the song ‘Besharam Rang’.

After facing objections from religious activists of Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi, Mahant Raju Das, over the saffron-coloured bikini worn by the leading lady of the film, Deepika Padukone in ‘Besharam Rang’, which he claimed is hurtful to the Hindu religion, seems like more trouble awaits the release of ‘Pathaan’.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, advocate Vineet Jindal of the Supreme Court of India has filed a complaint with the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) ministry against the objectionable content in the song’s video.

According to the details, Jindal wrote to the I&B ministry on Thursday, seeking a ban on the song which he believed was ‘vulgar, obscene and hurts Hindu sentiments because of the outfit’.

“We all know saffron is a symbol of renunciation, sacrifice, knowledge, purity and service but Bollywood turns saffron into a symbol of shamelessness [‘Besharam’ in the lyrics] by insulting the colour of pride and devotion by performing obscene moves in this song,” the advocate wrote in his complaint.

For the unversed, Mahant Raju Das also pointed out the same issue and threatened to burn down the theatres showing the film.

Shahrukh Khan breaks silence on boycott ‘Pathaan’

“Bollywood and Hollywood always attempt to make fun of the Sanatan religion. The way saffron has been used by Deepika Padukone as a bikini is hurtful to us. What was the necessity to wear saffron as bikini? I appeal to people to boycott the movie. Burn down the theatres where the movie will be screened because otherwise, they will not understand. You have to be evil to counter evil,” Das said in the video statement.

About ‘Pathaan’, the action thriller flick is headlined b A-list actors Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The Siddharth Anand directorial will release simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions on January 25, 2023. The film will mark the full-fledged Bollywood comeback of King Khan after four years hiatus.

