Shahrukh Khan ‘advised’ to watch ‘Besharam Rang’ with his daughter

Amid the controversy around the song ‘Besharam Rang’ from the upcoming movie ‘Pathaan’, the speaker of a state assembly of India has asked Shahrukh Khan to watch the video with his daughter.

The song which has been under fire ever since its release last week has caught the attention and objection from the state assembly of Madhya Pradesh, India as well.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, Girish Gautam – speaker of the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly – has joined the voice of several state leaders regarding the controversy that has been evoked by ‘Pathaan’ in the state. He called the MV ‘indecent’ and ‘vulgar’ and also claimed that the film ‘hurts’ their ‘religious sensibilities’.

“Shahrukh should watch this film with his daughter, upload a picture and tell the world that he is watching it with his daughter,” the politician said.

It should be mentioned here that Suhana Khan, 22, is the only daughter of Shahrukh Khan. She will be making her Bollywood debut soon with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Archies’.

To note, a complaint against the objectionable content in the song’s video was filed with the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) ministry earlier by advocate Vineet Jindal of the Supreme Court of India.

Moreover, Mahant Raju Das of Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi also pointed out the same issue and threatened to burn down the theatres showing the film. He claimed that the saffron-coloured bikini worn by the leading lady of the film, Deepika Padukone in ‘Besharam Rang’, is hurtful to the Hindu religion.

About ‘Pathaan’, the action thriller flick is headlined b A-list actors Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The Siddharth Anand directorial will release simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions on January 25, 2023. The film will mark the full-fledged Bollywood comeback of King Khan after four years hiatus.

