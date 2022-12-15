“Besharam Rang” song is copy of French song “Makeba”?

Things are not getting any better for the Bollywood film “Pathaan” as netizens found that the makers have also incorporated used French song “Makeba” by Jain in “Besharam Rang“.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Earlier, social media users had pointed out that the tune of its song was reminiscent of that of the “Koi Fariyaad” from the film “Tum Bin“.

Netizens shared the video of “Makeba” as evidence to prove that “Besharam Rang” was its copy.

#BesharamRang background is a complete copy of the Makeba song by Jain! I do agree the tweaks made make it a bit more Bollywoody and catchy.

The similarity of the vibe of the entire song to Ghungroo from War is just non-ignorable. — Duke🦹🏾‍♂️🕺🏾🧘🏾‍♂️ (@imurugun) December 12, 2022

Is it just me or Besharam Rang’s beat is exactly like ‘Makeba’ by Jain?#BesharamRang #Pathaansong #Pathaan — Akshay Chelawat (@AkshayChelawat) December 12, 2022

Pathaan music director be like jaldi se ek puraana foreign language song utha lete hain remix kar denge. Kisi ko pata nahi chalega 😂😂#makeba #PathanMovie #BesharamRang — Vineet Aggarwal (@IamVineet_A) December 15, 2022

Apart from the song, the trailer of “Pathaan” came under fire for as it was similar to the scenes in the Hollywood superhero film “Captain America: The Winter Soldier“.

It begins with a voiceover introducing “Pathaan”, who gets caught by the enemies and tortured heavily on his last mission. The slick introduction followed an action-packed fight sequence before the audience finally caught a glimpse of Khan as he made his enemies explode with powerful kicks.

So I know there was no originality left in Bollywood but I took the effort to count references from Hollywood movies that have “inspired” Pathaan just from the teaser: – John Abraham as crossbones (Civil War)

– SRK’s bike scene in the snow like Captain America (Age of Ultron) pic.twitter.com/chWOtfGdoQ — Parth 𓀡 Shahanand (@PastasaurusRex) November 2, 2022

Twitter users pointed out how similar the entry of actor John Abraham in the teaser is to that of antagonist Bucky Barnes also known as The Winter Soldier. It showed the two masked characters appear and fire a missile at a vehicle in the teaser.

“Pathaan” – directed by Sidharth Anand – will release on January 25 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu language.

Comments