Friday, December 16, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

“Besharam Rang” song is copy of French song “Makeba”?

test

Things are not getting any better for the Bollywood film “Pathaan” as netizens found that the makers have also incorporated used French song “Makeba” by Jain in “Besharam Rang“. 

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Earlier, social media users had pointed out that the tune of its song was reminiscent of that of the “Koi Fariyaad” from the film “Tum Bin.

Netizens shared the video of “Makeba” as evidence to prove that “Besharam Rang” was its copy. 

Apart from the song, the trailer of “Pathaan” came under fire for as it was similar to the scenes in the Hollywood superhero film “Captain America: The Winter Soldier“.

It begins with a voiceover introducing “Pathaan”, who gets caught by the enemies and tortured heavily on his last mission. The slick introduction followed an action-packed fight sequence before the audience finally caught a glimpse of Khan as he made his enemies explode with powerful kicks.

Twitter users pointed out how similar the entry of actor John Abraham in the teaser is to that of antagonist Bucky Barnes also known as The Winter Soldier. It showed the two masked characters appear and fire a missile at a vehicle in the teaser.

Pathaan” – directed by Sidharth Anand – will release on January 25 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu language.

 

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.