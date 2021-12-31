Best Movies of The Year 2021

The year 2021 had some of the best movies and they were worthy of spending both time and money by watching them in cinemas and home due to their gripping storyline, visual effects, acting and production.

Here we look at the five movies that kept the audience hooked to their seats.

Dune: Part One

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Jason Mamoa.

Directed by: Denis Villeneuve

Dune, also known as Dune: Part One, is a live-action adaptation of the novel of the same name, is a treat for those who expect a good sci-fi flick with stunning visual effects and a gripping story. The film captures human beings’ tenacity of survival and self-determination amid chaos and adversaries.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Alfred Molina, Jamie Fox, Marisa Tomei and Williem Dafoe.

Directed by: Jon Watts

A superhero movie does not mean that everything is happy and going the protagonists’ way. Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third and final instalment of the Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man trilogy, shows the human instinct of relying on others and the guilt of losing something personal in their lives by thinking that it happened due to their own doing.

76 Days

76 Days is more of a documentary than a film. It depicts the efforts of healthcare workers that are taking care of coronavirus patients in a hospital situated in Wuhan province of China. The documentary makes us respect all those who are putting their lives at risk to save us.

Free Guy

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery and Lil Rel Howery

Directed by: Shawn Levy

Free Guy comes with the actor coming with a riveting story and exciting special effects. The movie’s premise is simple as it is a rescue mission that centres around the world of gaming. It is Ryan Reynolds just being himself as he beats up enemies while having a great sense of humour.

Mass

Cast: Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Ann Dowd and Reed Birney.

Directed by: Fran Kranze

The people who watched the underrated film got to look at the pain and grief of two sets of parents who lost their children as they come together and tells their story. With powerful performances by the cast, Mass is a rollercoaster ride of emotions that can reduce the audience to tears.

