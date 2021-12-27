‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ becomes Sony’s highest-grosser

Spider-Man: No Way Home has now elevated to become the highest-grossing film of all time by Sony surpassing Jumanji.

Tom Holland starrer has been enjoying ground-breaking success ever since its release earlier this month. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film has also managed to create history with its collection at the US Box Office for Sony.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has managed its way to become Sony’s highest-grossing film ever with a total collection of USD 405.5 mn at the US box office. According to the report, the film has dethroned the 2017 release Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle that has a total collection of USD 404.5 mn at the Box Office, to become Sony’s highest-grosser.

The Marvel movie has also earned the title to become the first pandemic-era movie to cross $1 bn at the global box office. It’s impressive that ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ managed to blow past $1 bn in ticket sales worldwide given the rapidly spreading omicron variant of COVID-19.

It makes Tom Holland’s Marvel superhero adventure the only movie since 2019’s ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ to surpass $1 bn globally, as no other Hollywood film has come close to nearing those box office revenues in the last two years.

The much-awaited Marvel-Sony collaboration movie had a well-planned and timely release for the holiday season. Along with the lead Tom Holland, Jon watts direction also features Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx and Willem Dafoe.

