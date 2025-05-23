One of the 2010s’ biggest anime hits gets a western makeover

Netflix has once again dived into the world of live-action anime adaptations with Bet, a bold reimagining of one of the 2010s’ most beloved anime series, Kakegurui.

Released on 15 May, Bet breathes new life into the high-stakes gambling world that captivated anime fans, while introducing a fresh narrative and Western setting that aims to appeal to a wider audience.

Bet is set in St. Dominic’s, an elite private school where gambling determines one’s social standing. The plot centres on Yumeko, played by Miku Martineau, a mysterious and fearless transfer student whose traumatic past fuels her obsession with high-risk games.

With the help of Ryan, portrayed by Ayo Solanke, the duo set out to upend the school’s rigid hierarchy, challenging the powerful Student Council.

However, in a school where deadly wagers are part of the norm, the stakes are higher than ever.

Unlike previous adaptations, Bet isn’t a direct retelling of the manga or the original anime.

Instead, it offers a reinvented take, adding new motivations for Yumeko, now on a quest to uncover the truth behind her parents’ deaths and giving a significantly larger role to Ryan, who takes the place of Ryota from the original.

These changes make Bet stand out as a fresh addition to the franchise, appealing both to long-time fans and new viewers unfamiliar with the anime.

This isn’t Netflix’s first foray into the Kakegurui universe. The platform previously hosted the Japanese live-action adaptation from 2018, which ran for 15 episodes and included two film spin-offs.

There was also Kakegurui Twin, a web series focused on Mary Saotome. However, Bet is the most dramatic shift the franchise has seen.

Netflix has become known for adapting major anime and manga titles into live-action, with mixed results. Earlier attempts like Death Note and Cowboy Bebop were met with criticism, while the 2023 adaptation of One Piece received widespread acclaim.

With Bet, the streaming giant continues to invest in anime-inspired content, alongside upcoming projects like My Hero Academia and a new Death Note series from the Stranger Things creators.

As Bet continues to stream globally, it marks yet another step in Netflix’s growing commitment to anime live-action reboots, with the potential to redefine how such adaptations are made and received in the West.