Here are beta version details of Call of Duty: Vanguard

The much-anticipated World War II game, Call of Duty: Vanguard, is slated to be released on November 5. The details of its beta version have been announced.

According to reports, the version was supposed to be brought down on September 20, but the date was extended by two days.

The available maps in the beta version are Hotel Royal, Gavutu, Red Star and Eagle’s Nest.

The modes include Champion Hill, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed

Patrol along with Search and Destroy.

Earlier, the developers at Sledgehammer have made changes to resolve the visual complaints.

As far as the sound tunings are concerned, the weapons and walking noise have seen changes. This results in players being able to listen to the footsteps of the enemies clearly.

Read More: Call of Duty: Vanguard captures horrors of Second World War

A new feature introduced in the game is Combat Pacing. It allows the players to choose the intensity of their matches. It has three types.

Tactical: It caters to franchise fans that are familiar with the timing. It is always played between teams of six players each. Assault: Players will get enough breathing space along with many targets to kill. The number of players is between 20 to 28. Blitz: It is the most intense level of the feature.

The game will capture the horrors of World War II.

The game will be published by Activision. It is a production of Sledgehammer Games, Treyarch, Raven Software, Beenox, High Moon Studios.

It will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S and Microsoft Windows.