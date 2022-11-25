Betiyaan: Fahad Sheikh’s picture with Fatima Effendi goes viral

Showbiz heartthrob Fahad Sheikh posted new picture with ‘Betiyaan’ co-star Fatima Effendi on social media.

The ‘Betiyaan’ star, who plays the protagonist Danish in the family play took to his account on the photo and video sharing application, Thursday, and posted a new picture with his onscreen wife Fatima Effendi aka Fizza.

The click from the official photoshoot of the project sees the couple in their wedding attires as Sheikh grabbed Effendi by her hand to take along. The pose portrays the tension between the couple displayed in the earlier episodes of drama when the two were bound into marriage without their will.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fahad Sheikh (@imfahadsheikh) Earlier, the actor also posted a BTS clip from the same photoshoot on his gram feed.

The Instagram posts were liked by thousands of users of the social platform and received lovely comments for the reel couple, ‘Daniza’. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fahad Sheikh (@imfahadsheikh) About the serial, ‘Betiyaan’ follows the story of an affectionate father, Laiq Ahmed, “going through immense difficulties for the love of his five daughters.” The ensemble cast of the family drama features Mohammad Ahmed as the doting father while the female stars Fatima Effendi, Mahenur Haider, Qudsia Ali, Tania Hussain and Emaan Khan portray his five daughters. Also read: Fatima Effendi drops unseen pictures from ‘Betiyaan’ sets The supporting cast includes Fahad Sheikh, Beena Masroor, Javeria Saud, Shahrayar Zaidi, Sabahat Bukhari, Sajjad Pal, Saad Fareedi and Osama Tahir among others. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv) ‘Betiyaan’, written by Asma Sayani and directed by Meesam Naqvi, airs daily at 7:00 pm only on ARY Digital.

