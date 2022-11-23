Fatima Effendi drops unseen pictures from ‘Betiyaan’ sets

Showbiz actor Fatima Effendi Kanwar shared unseen pictures from the sets of her on-air drama serial ‘Betiyaan’.

Effendi turned to her account on the photo and video sharing social platform on Tuesday and shared a new picture gallery from the sets of her hit serial ‘Betiyaan’. The celeb who essays the lead role of Fiza in the play wrote a single word “Hello,” in the caption of the post along with the hashtag of the drama name.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In the photos, Effendi wore a stunning red outfit with an elegant gold necklace for the wedding sequence of her sister Anum (Tania Hussain), which aired in episode 45 of the show last night. She was joined by fellow cast members in the following pics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Effendi Kanwar (@fatimaeffendikanwar)

The post was liked by thousands of users of the social platform and received lovely comments for the star cast of the play.

About the serial, ‘Betiyaan’ follows the story of an affectionate father, Laiq Ahmed, “going through immense difficulties for the love of his five daughters.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

The ensemble cast of the family drama features Mohammad Ahmed as the doting father while the female stars Fatima Effendi, Mahenur Haider, Qudsia Ali, Tania Hussain and Emaan Khan portray his five daughters.

Also read: Fatima Effendi, others celebrate ‘Betiyaan’ success

The supporting cast includes Fahad Sheikh, Beena Masroor, Javeria Saud, Shahrayar Zaidi, Sabahat Bukhari, Sajjad Pal, Saad Fareedi and Osama Tahir among others.

‘Betiyaan’, written by Asma Sayani and directed by Meesam Naqvi, airs daily at 7:00 pm only on ARY Digital.

Comments