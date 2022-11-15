Fatima Effendi, others celebrate ‘Betiyaan’ success

The ‘Betiyaan’ actors Fatima Effendi, Mahenur Haider and others celebrate the success of the serial with a recreation of a viral reel.

Fatima Effendi who essays the lead role of Fiza in the family play, published a new reel on the photo and video sharing application on Monday. “Thank you for giving so much love to #betiyaan,” the celebrity wrote in the caption of the Insta post.

The viral video sees Effendi with fellow cast members Mahenur Haider, Emaan Khan, Qudsia Ali, Tania Hussain, and Javeria Saud recreate the trending reel. “When the drama serial ‘Betiyaan’ rules the 7 pm slot and becomes the most popular drama serial,” the text flashed on the clip.

The reel was watched by thousands of users of the social platform and received numerous likes and comments for the showbiz divas.

About the serial, ‘Betiyaan’ follows the story of an affectionate father, Laiq Ahmed, “going through immense difficulties for the love of his five daughters.”

The ensemble cast of the family drama features Mohammad Ahmed as the doting father while the female stars Fatima Effendi, Mahenur Haider, Qudsia Ali, Tania Hussain and Emaan Khan portray his five daughters.

The supporting cast includes Fahad Sheikh, Beena Masroor, Javeria Saud, Shahrayar Zaidi, Sabahat Bukhari, Sajjad Pal, Saad Fareedi and Osama Tahir among others.

‘Betiyaan’, written by Asma Sayani and directed by Meesam Naqvi, airs daily at 7:00 pm only on ARY Digital.

