‘Betiyaan’ star Tanya Hussain’s latest pictures go viral

The latest pictures of actor and model Tanya Hussain are going viral on the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram.

The viral pictures of Tanya Hussain, who plays Anum in the ongoing serial “Betiyaan“, saw her in a dashing purple outfit. The actor, in the caption, wrote no one can dull her sparkle.

Netizens took to the comments section to compliment her looks.

Tanya Hussain is one of the most followed celebrities on social media with millions of Instagram users. She treats her fans and admirers with her personal and professional pictures and images.

Her drama follows the story of an affectionate father, Laiq Ahmed (Mohammad Ahmed), who goes through immense difficulties for the love of his five daughters Fiza (Fatima Effendi), Aiza (Mah-e-Noor Haider), Hania (Qudsia Ali), Anum (Tanya Hussain) and Komal (Emaan Khan).

The serial, written by Asma Sayani and directed by Meesam Naqvi, airs daily at 7PM PST.

