Beware! Wrong parking in Lahore to lead to Rs2,000 fine

LAHORE: The Lahore City Traffic Police (CTP) have hiked the wrong parking fine by 900 percent as the citizens would have to pay Rs2,000 for the violation, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the Lahore city police have hiked the wrong parking fine from Rs200 to Rs2,000, an increase of 900 percent.

In a statement, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, Muntazir Mehdi ordered the traffic personnel to observe a zero-tolerance policy against the offenders. “The decision was taken on the strict orders of Lahore High Court (LHC),” he added.

Muntazir Mehdi further said that action would also be taken against parked vehicles in no-parking zones. He also ordered the circle officers to take action against illegal parking stands across the city.

The CTO Lahore asked the citizens to follow the rules to avoid fines. The new fines will become effective from today, October 7.

Earlier in June, following the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the issuance of e-challans, the Lahore chief traffic police officer (CTO) ordered the issuance of manual challans over traffic violations.

Challans over violation of traffic signals, Lane line, and stop lines will now be issued manually by the traffic wardens, the CTO said and added that earlier, e-challans were being issued with the help of Safe City cameras.

Comments