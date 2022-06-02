Lahore CTO orders issuance of manual challans over traffic violations

LAHORE: Following the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the issuance of e-challans, the Lahore chief traffic police officer (CTO) has ordered the issuance of manual challans over traffic violations, ARY News reported.

Challans over violation of traffic signals, Lane line, and stop lines will now be issued manually by the traffic wardens, the CTO said and added that earlier, e-challans were being issued with the help of Safe City cameras.

On Wednesday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ruled against the issuance of e-challan through Safe City cameras in the city.

The pleas were taken up by LHC Judge Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh.

The petitioner through his counsels Mazhar Amin and Mian Awais Saleem had filed the petition, challenging the issuance of e-challan through the cameras.

The LHC while accepting the pleas against the issuance of e-challan declared it illegal and said in its remarks that e-challan cannot be issued without the approval from the Punjab cabinet.

