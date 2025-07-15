web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, July 15, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Beyonce lost her unreleased music in a car theft

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pop queen Beyonce has lost her unreleased music as computer drives, containing her new work, along with footage, show plans and concert set lists, has been stolen from her car in Atlanta.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

As reported by foreign media, the incident took place earlier this week, ahead of the Atlanta leg of Beyonce’s ongoing ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour, when the unreleased music, as well as other essentials, were stolen from a car, rented by her choreographer and one of her dancers, cited incident police report.

The theft of the materials, stored on five thumb drives, happened on July 8, two days before Beyonce began a four-day residency at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Besides the drives, two MacBook laptops, Apple headphones, as well as luxury clothing and accessories were also reported stolen.

In a news release on Monday, the Atlanta Police Department said they have secured an arrest warrant for a suspect whose identity was withheld. The report identifies a possible suspect vehicle as a 2025 red Hyundai Elantra.

Beyonce’s choreographer Christopher Grant, and dancer Diandre Blue told police that they parked their rental car, a 2024 Jeep Wagoneer, at a food hall in the city at about 8:09 p.m. The pair returned to the car just after 9 p.m. to discover the trunk window had been damaged and two suitcases had been taken.

Post Views: 29
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.