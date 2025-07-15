Beyonce lost her unreleased music in a car theft

Pop queen Beyonce has lost her unreleased music as computer drives, containing her new work, along with footage, show plans and concert set lists, has been stolen from her car in Atlanta.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

As reported by foreign media, the incident took place earlier this week, ahead of the Atlanta leg of Beyonce’s ongoing ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour, when the unreleased music, as well as other essentials, were stolen from a car, rented by her choreographer and one of her dancers, cited incident police report.

The theft of the materials, stored on five thumb drives, happened on July 8, two days before Beyonce began a four-day residency at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Besides the drives, two MacBook laptops, Apple headphones, as well as luxury clothing and accessories were also reported stolen.

In a news release on Monday, the Atlanta Police Department said they have secured an arrest warrant for a suspect whose identity was withheld. The report identifies a possible suspect vehicle as a 2025 red Hyundai Elantra.

Beyonce’s choreographer Christopher Grant, and dancer Diandre Blue told police that they parked their rental car, a 2024 Jeep Wagoneer, at a food hall in the city at about 8:09 p.m. The pair returned to the car just after 9 p.m. to discover the trunk window had been damaged and two suitcases had been taken.

Grant told officers that ‘he was also carrying some personal sensitive information for the musician’. Responding officers were able to identify ‘light prints’ at the scene, and security cameras in the parking lot captured the incident. Officers canvassed an area where the stolen laptop and headphones were tracked by using the devices’ location services, the report stated. Meanwhile, it is worth noting here that Beyonce kicked off her highly-anticipated tour in late April, taking her Grammy-winning album, ‘Cowboy Carter’, to stadiums across the U.S. and Europe. The tour will conclude with two Las Vegas nights in late July. Also Read: Beyoncé forced to stop concert after scary malfunction