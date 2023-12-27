Bhakkar: Widow thrashed by brother for refusing to marry

BHAKKAR: In a horrific incident, a widow was thrashed by her brother and brother-in-law for refusing to marry, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials said that the brother-in-law of the widow Jati Mai wanted to forcefully marry her.

The police spokesperson said that both the accused broke the legs and rib bones of the victim with an iron rod and shaved her head.

Rescue 1122 officials said that the injured woman was shifted to DHQ hospital with severe injuries whereas an FIR has also been registered against the accused.

Read more: Man beats mother-in-law for not letting wife go home with him

In a separate incident, a man in Karachi beat his mother-in-law for not letting his wife go home with him.

As per details, Sharjeel started beating his mother-in-law publicly in the Defence Zamzama area of Karachi when she did not allow his wife to go home with him.

Police stated that his wife had a fight with him and she came to her mother’s home but the situation got escalated when her mother stopped him from taking his wife back home.

The victim woman registered a case against the son-in-law and told police that the incident happened in the parlour.