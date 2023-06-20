Man beats mother-in-law for not letting wife go home with him

KARACHI: A man in Karachi beats his mother-in-law for not letting his wife go home with him, ARY News reported.

As per details, Sharjeel started beating his mother-in-law publicly in the Defence Zamzama area of Karachi when she did not allow his wife to go home with him.

Police stated that his wife had a fight with him and she came to her mother’s home but the situation got escalated when her mother stopped him from taking his wife back home.

The victim woman registered a case against the son-in-law and told police that the incident happened in the parlour.

A video of a woman beating her husband over differences between them at a hospital in the Okara district of the Punjab province has gone viral.

The unlikely incident was reported at the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital in Okara where a woman beat up her husband along with her family members.

The sources knowing the entire episode said that there was already a dispute ongoing between the couple and it escalated after they came into interaction with each other at the DHQ hospital.

“Both of them were visiting the health facility for a medical check-up when it happened,” they said.

The video shows two women slapping the man as guards at the hospital are seen dragging him and trying to save him from them.