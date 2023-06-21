BHC fixes hearing of treason case against PTI chief

QUETTA: Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Wednesday announced the schedule for hearing a high-profile treason case filed against the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Balochistan High Court has fixed the hearing date for July 25 and has issued notices to all parties involved in the case.

Furthermore, advocate Amanullah Kanrani, a prominent legal practitioner, will be representing the prosecution in pursuing the treason charges against the PTI Chairman.