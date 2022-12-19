BHC quashes all FIRs registered against Azam Swati

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Monday quashed all eight FIRs registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Azam Swati, in the province, ARY News reported.

The BHC Justice Abdul Hameed Baloch while announcing a reserved verdict directed to quash all the cases registered against Azam Swati after his controversial tweets against the state’s institution.

It may be noted that the PTI lawmaker was booked in eight cases in Bela, Windar, Chaman and other areas of the province following his arrest by the FIA team from Islamabad.

Earlier, the Sindh police quashed all cases registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati in the Larkana division.

The incarcerated PTI leader was arrested by the Sindh Police from Quetta on Saturday, and presented in front of a judicial magistrate in Qambar on Sunday. The court handed over Swati to police on three-day physical remand.

Earlier, Sindh High Court (SHC) barred the provincial police from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati in cases registered against him.

