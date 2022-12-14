Azam Swati: Sindh police quash FIRs registered against PTI senator

LARKANA: The Sindh police on Wednesday quashed all cases registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati in Larkana division, ARY News reported.

The incarcerated PTI leader was arrested by the Sindh Police from Quetta on Saturday, and presented in front of a judicial magistrate in Qambar on Sunday. The court handed over Swati to police on three-day physical remand.

During today’s proceedings, Abdul Rauf Korai, counsel for Swati, presented a report before Qambar judicial magistrate and civil judge Ali Bakhsh Mashori.

He informed the local court that police have withdrawn cases registered against his client in three districts of Larkana division.

Korai said that Swati’s three-day physical remand has also expired but his client is still under the custody of Qambar police.

Earlier, Sindh High Court (SHC) barred the provincial police from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati in cases registered against him.

As per details, the divisional bench comprised of justice Adnan Karim and justice Mehmood A Khan heard the case.

The Swati counsel said that there are several cases registered against the PTI senator in the same case which is also a violation of supreme court orders.

