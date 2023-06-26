BHC stops PCB chairman election until further orders

QUETTA: Balochistan High Court (BHC) has stopped the election of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman until further orders, ARY News reported.

As per details, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Amir Nawaz Rana issued the written verdict regarding the constitutional plea against the PCB board of governors.

The plea filed by former member of management committee Gul Muhammad Kakar was accepted for hearing and notices were issued to the respondents.

The plea stated that the board of governors was constituted against the nominations of former management committee and the meeting to elect the PCB chairman tomorrow is illegal.

Furthermore, BHC issued notices to the respondents and the hearing was fixed on July 17 after the summer vacations and Eid holidays.

Read more: PCB chairman elections to be held on June 28

The election of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman scheduled on June 28 tomorrow. The PCB Board of Governors suggested by Najam Sethi was rejected and a new Board of Governors was constituted.

The new Board of Governors includes Larkana, Dera Murad Jamali, Hyderabad, Bahawalpur, National Bank, State Bank, Sui Northern and Sui Southern.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif nominated former chairman Muhammad Zaka Ashraf and Advocate Supreme Court Mustafa Ramday as members of the Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The notification, stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in the capacity of PCB patron-in-chief, has nominated Ashraf and Ramday as members of the PCB’s Board of Governors.