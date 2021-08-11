Thursday, August 12, 2021
Web Desk

BHC suspends order for lodging FIR against CM Kamal

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) has suspended a sessions court’s August 7 order for lodging an FIR against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, the provincial government’s spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said Wednesday.

He tweeted that opposition parties had moved three petitions in the sessions court seeking registration of a case against the CM, out of which two were dismissed while one was allowed with a verdict. The high court suspended the operation of the verdict today, he added.

On Aug 7, an additional sessions judge had directed police to register a case against the Balochistan CM and former SSP Operation Ahmed Mohiuddin Baloch for their alleged role in the rioting outside the provincial assembly ahead of the budget session on June 18.

The judge gave this direction on a petition by MPA Abdul Wahid Siddiqui. The court directed the Bijli Road SHO to register a case against the CM and the police officer under Section 22-A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

