Court directs police to file case against Balochistan CM

QUETTA: An additional sessions judge on Saturday directed police to register a case against Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and former SSP Operation Ahmed Mohiuddin Baloch for their alleged involvement in the rioting outside the provincial assembly ahead of the budget session on June 18.

The judge gave this direction on a petition by MPA Abdul Wahid Siddiqui.

The court directed the Bijli Road SHO to register a case against the CM and the police officer under Section 22-A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

On June 18, MPA Siddiqui was injured after an armored personnel carrier (APC) broke the back gate of the Balochistan Assembly as opposition lawmakers held a sit-in outside the assembly‘s building in a bid to stop the provincial finance minister from presenting the budget

The atmosphere turned tense after the opposition’s lawyers stopped the assistant commissioner from entering the provincial assembly. They started throwing flowerpots and stones at security officials and government lawmakers.

Clashes erupted between the police and the opposition lawmaker when Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan arrived at the assembly. The opposition MPA’s were of the view that they will not let the budget session to be held.