Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Budget 2021-22: Opposition lawmakers hold sit-in outside Balochistan Assembly

QUETTA: In a bid to stop the provincial finance minister from presenting the budget, opposition’s lawmakers held sit-in outside the Balochistan Assembly on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, women legislators belonging to the opposition parties staged a sit-in outside the provincial assembly and refused to give way despite many requests by the administration.

The atmosphere turned tense after the opposition’s lawyers stopped the assistant commissioner from entering the provincial assembly.

Clashes erupted between the police and the opposition lawmaker when Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan arrived at the assembly. The opposition MPA’s were of the view that they will not let the budget session to be held.

 

 

 

 

 

The report is being updated———————————-

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PML-N leader rejoins PPP; son issued election ticket for AJK polls

Must Read

Budget 2021-22: KP announces ‘record’ increase in salaries, allowances

Pakistan

British Airways plane collapses at Heathrow airport

Pakistan

Taimur Khan Jhagra presents over Rs1 trillion KP budget for FY2021-22

[X] Close