QUETTA: In a bid to stop the provincial finance minister from presenting the budget, opposition’s lawmakers held sit-in outside the Balochistan Assembly on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, women legislators belonging to the opposition parties staged a sit-in outside the provincial assembly and refused to give way despite many requests by the administration.

The atmosphere turned tense after the opposition’s lawyers stopped the assistant commissioner from entering the provincial assembly.

Clashes erupted between the police and the opposition lawmaker when Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan arrived at the assembly. The opposition MPA’s were of the view that they will not let the budget session to be held.

