‘Bhediya’ to be removed from cinemas over poor box office run

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan’s latest film “Bhediya” is all set to be removed from cinemas due to its lacklustre box office collection.

Indian news agency IndiaToday reported that the horror comedy film, which was made at a budget of INR 60 crore, collected just INR 1.25 crore on the 13th day of its release. Its total box office collection is INR 56.1 crore.

The producers would be hoping that the ticket sales increase. However, it seems unlikely as the project was criticized for its visuals and is facing tough competition from “Drishyam 2“.

Related – “Bhediya“: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon movie leaked online

“Bhediya” tells the story of Bhaskar, a man who gets bitten by a wolf, and transforms into that creature. A series of laughs and twists ensue when they try to find a cure.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon play male and female lead Bhaskar Sharma / Bhediya and Dr. Anika Mittal / Lady Bhediya.

The cast also features Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal, Paalin Kabak, Dosam Beyong, Saurabh Shukla, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and others.

The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and the screenplay is written by Niren Bhatt. Sanjeev Mishra, Yogiraj Shetty, Dinesh Vijan and Pooja Vijan.

Comments