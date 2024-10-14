‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ director spills exciting details about climax scene

Bollywood filmmaker Anees Bazmee, of the hotly-anticipated ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, shared that the team is ready to ‘shock’ viewers with the exciting climax scene.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, director Anees Bazmee revealed that ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is a mystery not only for viewers but even for the star cast and production team, as no one but only himself and three other team members know the final ending of the film.

“People will be shocked, they’ll be like ‘Oh my god!’” he said and revealed, “We have tried to make a good and beautiful film. To ensure that, we shot two climaxes, and even the production members don’t know which ending I’m going to use. Only myself and three other team members know the actual ending.”

Bazmee continued, “We shot two climaxes, and the team wasn’t even aware of why. Initially, we shot the final climax, but later I called the team again and said, ‘Mazza nahi aa raha hai, firse karenge’ (It’s not fun, let’s do it again). The team thought it was necessary, but in reality, it was just to keep the ending a secret from them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

The filmmaker also disclosed that the actors were not given the final 15 pages of the script and while shooting the climax, only a limited number of crew members were present on set.

Going by the trailer, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ will see an epic face-off between Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba and Manjulika (Vidya Balan) or Manjulika (Madhuri Dixit). The title also stars young starlet Triptii Dimri, as Aaryan’s love interest, along with Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Also Read: Is Triptii Dimri the real Manjulika in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’?

Celebrated filmmaker Anees Bazmee directed the project and co-wrote it with Aakash Kaushik.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is scheduled for theatrical release on November 1, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Diwali, in the Box office clash with another biggie, Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’.