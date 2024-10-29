‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ makers strike down ‘Singham Again’ title track from YouTube

The anticipation for the big Box Office Diwali clash intensified further, as the makers of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ sent a copyright strike on the ‘Singham Again’ title track, forcing it to be removed from YouTube.

In the biggest Box Office clash of recent times, Ajay Devgn-led ‘Singham Again’ and Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ are both scheduled for theatrical release on November 1, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Diwali.

As the fight continues to get ugly between the makers, the recently released title track of star-studded ‘Singham Again’ had to be taken down from the YouTube channel of SaReGaMa, following the copyright strike by T-Series, production banner of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

According to the details, T-Series Music, part of the production banner T-Series, sent a copyright strike on the title track of cop actioner, for the 15 seconds of music, used from the track of the previous film in the series, rights for which are owned by T-Series – the biggest music label of India.

The insiders believe that it is a ‘clash effect’ and it would not have been claimed if both the films had not been set for the same date release.

Notably, the third in the horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, co-written and directed by Anees Bazmee, is headlined by Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, along with the young starlet Triptii Dimri featuring in a pivotal role as the former’s love interest. The supporting cast of the film includes Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Ashwini Kalsekar.

On the other hand, Rohit Shetty’s biggie, the fifth film in the cop universe and the threequel of ‘Singham’, boasts an ensemble all-star cast, including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger and Jackie Shroff.