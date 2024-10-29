‘Singham Again’ gets clearance from Censor Board after multiple cuts

Ajay Devgn and co’s hotly-anticipated cop film ‘Singham Again’ gets a U/A certificate from the Indian censor board, however, after multiple modifications in the final cut.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

As reported by Indian media, the Examining Committee of CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has censored almost 7 minutes of footage from Rohit Shetty’s forthcoming title ‘Singham Again’, before giving it a U/A clearance certificate for the Friday release.

According to the details, the examining committee has suggested makers to ‘suitably modify’ the 23-second-long footage of the visual depictions, inspired by the Hindu epic ‘Ramayana’.

Moreover, the makers have been asked to add a disclaimer at the beginning of the title, to inform viewers that the film, although inspired by the mythological epic, is ‘purely a work of fiction’.

Additionally, a 26-second dialogue and visuals, which ‘affected international diplomatic relations of India with the neighbouring state’ were deleted and suitably modified.

To incorporate all these changes, a total of 7 minutes and 12 seconds of footage has to be censored from the final cut of the film, revising its duration to 2 hours 24 minutes.

Notably, filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ is scheduled for theatrical release on November 1, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Diwali, in the Box office clash with another biggie, Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

The all-star cast of the cop actioner features Ajay Devgn as his titular Bajirao Singham, along with Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger and Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor confirms breakup with Malaika Arora

Dayanand Shetty, Shweta Tiwari, Siddhartha Jadhav and Ravi Kishan feature in pivotal supporting roles whereas Bollywood superstar Salman Khan makes a cameo appearance with his beloved cop character Chulbul Pandey.