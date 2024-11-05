‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ producer opens up on clash with ‘Singham Again’

Bhushan Kumar, producer of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” has opened up on the film’s box office clash with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s “Singham Again.”

In the Diwali release, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ clashed with Rohit Shetty’s cop threequel ‘Singham Again’ at the Box Office.

Despite the simultaneous releases of both films, Bhushan Kumar asserted that there was no bitterness between him and Ajay Devgn.

“We tried to avoid the clash as much as possible. I met with Ajay Ji, who also suggested we shift to prevent losses. Both sides attempted to adjust, but each had commitments. We had a commitment to the digital platform and hence we couldn’t shift. They also had commitments and their own concerns. I am very happy that both the films are working and doing business. And despite the clash, both films are getting the love,” he said in an interview with an Indian media outlet.

While maintaining that a solo release would have done much better for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,’ Kumar said that there was no bitterness as teams of both films discussed the clash and came to a mutual conclusion.

“I have strong relationships with Ajay Sir and Rohit. We’re collaborating on upcoming projects, so there’s no tension, though we both may have wished for solo releases,” he added.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is led by Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and also stars actress Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit.

On the other hand, ‘Singham Again’ is led by Ajay Devgn alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film also features Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Deepika Padukone.

Both the films have earned over INR100 crore within four days of their release.