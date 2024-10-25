‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ director breaks silence on Akshay Kumar’s cameo in franchise

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who directed “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”, starring Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, has opened up on Akshay Kumar’s potential cameo in the franchise.

In an interview with an Indian media outlet, the filmmaker revealed his willingness to approach the “Welcome” actor for a potential cameo in the “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” franchise.

While maintaining that Akshay Kumar could not make a cameo in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ for unspecified reasons, Anees Bazmee said that he will contact the Bollywood star if he has a character or cameo worthy of the original actor of the franchise.

Reflecting on the Box Office performance of the second part of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ in which Kartik Aaryan replaced Kumar, the filmmaker said that people complimented it as brilliant but expressed doubts about the film’s box office performance.

“Akshay ji was so good in Bhool Bhulaiyaa that the thought of having a sequel without him was tough. But we made Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with a lot of earnestness and heart with the resources available at hand. Once it released, people liked Kartik as much as they had liked Akshay ji,” he added.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, starring Aaryan with Bollywood actresses Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balna, and Madhuri Dixit, will release in theaters on November 1, 2024.

The film’s release will coincide with the Hindu festival of Diwali and is set to have a Box office clash with another biggie, Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’.

It is pertinent to mention here that Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starred in 2007’s iconic horror comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ which became a massive hit at the box office.

However, the two actors did not return for the second film as Kartik Aaryan headlined the movie.

Reports had earlier said that Kumar was set to appear in the upcoming movie in a cameo role after the “Ishqiya” actress joined the movie.

However, the “Thank You” actor refuted the reports of his association with the movie.

“No, absolutely not. It’s fake news,” he responded when asked about the cameo rumours.