‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ theatrical release cancelled in India

The theatrical release of ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf,’ starring Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, has been cancelled amid the rising tensions between Pakistan and India.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Originally scheduled to hit theatres across India on May 9, the film will now be now premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 16, 2025, as per Indian media outlets.

Reports said that the decision was made amid rising security concerns in the country amid its standoff with Pakistan.

According to Indian box office analysts, ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ had sold around 3,000 tickets in advance for the opening day shows.

The Bollywood film was expected to sell around 15,000 tickets in advance, with an expected opening day collection of around INR3.5 crore net.

However, Maddock Films, the makers of the film, have opted to stream the film on OTT amid escalating tension between Pakistan and India.

The trailer of ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf,’ starring Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, was released on last month.

Directed and written by Karan Sharma, the film follows Rao’s character Ranjan, a hopeless romantic who lands a government job to win back his love.

However, fate has other plans for him as he gets stuck in a time loop just before his wedding to Titli (Wamiqa Gabbi).