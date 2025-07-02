India’s 90-degree bridge sparks outrage over engineering blunder

A recently developed railway overbridge in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, has been the centre of a national controversy because of a 90-degree bridge turn that has highlighted possible hazards and caused widespread public criticism.

The project, located near Aishbagh Stadium, is worth ₹18 crore (approx. $2.1 million), was made to have a connection between Mahamai Ka Bagh, Pushpa Nagar, and the station area with New Bhopal.

Though the Bhopal bridge controversy came to light after images of the sudden turn went viral on social media, indicating mockery over the bridge’s usability and safety.

Following the reaction, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav gave directives for an immediate inquiry. As a consequence, two Chief Engineers and eight engineers from the Public Works Department (PWD) were suspended.

The construction agency and design consultant were also blacklisted. A departmental inquiry has been launched against a retired Superintending Engineer involved in the project.

The 90-degree bridge turn was highlighted as a serious threat by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which suggested that vehicles must not surpass 35–40 km/h on the curve to evade accidents.

PWD authorities defended the design, quoting land constraints and the adjacency of a metro station as reasons for the sudden turn.

Chief Engineer VD Verma highlighted that the team had no other option due to limited space. However, the government has now proposed purchasing additional land to permit for a safer, steadier curve.

The Bhopal 90-degree bridge controversy has not only highlighted flaws in infrastructure planning but also sparked a political debate and public demand for accountability.

The bridge will not be inaugurated until all safety modifications are completed.

