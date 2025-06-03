Pillion rider leaps to safety as motorcycle plunges off bridge into drain

HANOI: A heart-stopping incident captured on video shows a pillion rider narrowly escaping a potentially fatal accident as a motorcycle, with riders, plunges off a bridge into a drain.

The incident occurred in Vietnam. The footage shows three men speeding on a motorcycle toward a bridge when a van suddenly appears from the left side at a crossroads.

In an attempt to avoid a collision, the rider veers off the road sharply, losing control. The motorcycle, along with two of its riders, flies off the bridge into the drain below.

However, in a remarkable display of instinct and agility, one of the pillion riders leaps to safety just milliseconds before the motorcycle goes over the edge. He manages to grab hold of an iron fence, pulling off what many are calling a miraculous save.

The video has since gone viral, racking up over millions of views and sparking a flood of reactions online. Viewers have compared the rider’s daring escape to the stunt work of Hollywood action star Tom Cruise.

On user wrote: “He’s definitely Tom Cruise’s stunt double!” And the Internet ran with it.

One amused user pointed out that the man managed to keep hold of his mobile phone during the entire ordeal.

Another joked, “That motorbike gave up, but he didn’t,” while a third chimed in, “That jump was better than anything I’ve seen in Mission: Impossible.”

Earlier, a speeding SUV, driven by a rash driver, jumped the road divider and crashed into a motorbike in the next lane, leaving two young people dead.

The accident occurred on Naroda-Dehgam road in Ahmedabad city of India during late night.

The incident was captured by a CCTV camera install near the road. Police have taken the driver into custody who has been identified as Gopal Patel.

According to police, during the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the driver was drunk driving. A case has been registered against him on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.