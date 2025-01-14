WATCH: SUV jumps divider, crashes into motorbike

A speeding SUV, driven by a rash driver, jumped the road divider and crashed into a motorbike in the next lane, leaving two young people dead.

The accident occurred on Naroda-Dehgam road in Ahmedabad city of India during late night.

The incident was captured by a CCTV camera install near the road. Police have taken the driver into custody who has been identified as Gopal Patel.

According to police, during the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the driver was drunk driving. A case has been registered against him on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

CCTV video shows an SUV getting out of control during an attempt to overtake an auto-rikshaw.

The SUV driver tried to overtake the rikshaw at high speed, but lost control, and the SUV jumped the divider into the next lane, before being crashed into a motorbike coming from the opposite side, killing two motorcyclists.

The deceased identified as Amit Rathore (26) and Vishal Rathore (27).

Residents and passersby grabbed the SUV’s driver and beat him before being handed him over to the police.

Read More: 18 killed as bus rams tanker in India: police

Ahmedabad police officer Om Prakash Jat said that “Police have arrested the accused. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered”.

According to a report released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways last year, in India over 450 people die due to accidents every day, reporting over 4.61 lakh accidents in 2022 and over 1.68 lakh people died in road crashes.

Nearly 70 per cent of the victims are under 45 and over 70 per cent of accidents and over 75 per cent of deaths were due to over speeding. Drunk driving and the use of mobile phones were the other major causes.