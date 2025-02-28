Bhumi Pednekar celebrates 10 years of being an actor

Bollywood diva Bhumi Pednekar celebrated a decade of being an actor as her debut film ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ clocks 10 years of release.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Bhumi Pednekar celebrated a career milestone as she looked back at her ‘incredible’ 10-year journey in Bollywood, filled with ‘dreams and hard work’.

“A decade of the most incredible journey as an actor,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram video, featuring some of her most memorable moments as an actor from the past decade.

“As I celebrate 10 years in cinema, my heart is filled with gratitude for every person who has been a part of this journey—my family, friends, mentors, filmmakers, co-actors, and the incredible teams that have worked tirelessly behind the scenes,” she noted. “To my audience, my fans – you are my biggest strength. Your love, support, and belief in me have shaped my journey in ways I can’t even put into words. Every film, every role, every challenge has been worth it because of you.”

“Here’s to the next decade—more stories, more growth, and more magic! Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she concluded, with the hashtags ’10 years of Bhumi’ and ’10 years of Dum Laga Ke Haisha‘.

Notably, Pednekar’s debut ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ co-starred her with actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana. The romantic dramedy by filmmaker Sharat Katariya, which opened to good critical reception and was a Box Office hit, bagged several prestigious awards as well.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was most recently seen in Mudassar Aziz’s rom-com ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.