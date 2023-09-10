31.9 C
Biden administration not meddling in Pakistan’s politics: US senator

By Jahanzaib Ali
The writer is a Washington-based journalist and author. He has been covering international politics and foreign policy for the last 15 years. He can be reached at [email protected] and tweets@JazzyARY.

US Senator Chris Van Hollen Sunday denied that the Biden administration is interfering in Pakistan’s politics.

He was talking to the media after attending a function of DMV Chapter of Pakistan Doctors Organisation here on Saturday night.

“I have been in contact with the Biden administration for a long time and can confidently say that there was no attempt made to engineer anything related to Pakistani politics,” the senator said while speaking with Pakistan journalists during the annual meeting and gala dinner of the DC, Maryland, Virginia (DMV) chapter of the Association of Pakistani Physicians of North America.

Senator Van Hollen said that he has been in contact with the Biden administration for a long time, the Biden administration is not interfering in Pakistani politics.

No attempt had been made to meddle in internal affairs of Pakistan. It is up to the people of Pakistan to elect their leaders, he added.

It should be ensured that the will of the people of Pakistan is implemented, the US senator continued.

He stressed on free and fair elections in Pakistan. The United States, world and the people of Pakistan want that free and fair elections are held [in Pakistan], Senator Van Hollen stated.

Talking about the US contribution for Pakistan, he said America poured in aid to help rebuild Pakistan after devastating floods last year.

The US played a key role in fund raising for rehabilitation of flood-hit people and persuaded the IMF to announce emergency economic relief, the senator concluded.

