Pakistan’s ambassador emphasizes strong US relations and diplomacy

WASHINGTON D.C.: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, hosted a unique gathering at his residence, known as “Pakistan House,” in the heart of Washington, D.C. Ambassador Khan met with members of the National Press Club during an event coined “Embassy Night,” organized by the Club’s International Correspondents Committee, ARY News reported.

Unlike the typical Embassy Night hosted at the Pakistani Embassy, Ambassador Khan explained that the purpose of this gathering was to foster a more informal setting for interaction, stating that the objective was “to get to know each other away from the workplace.”

Embassy Night is a prestigious event held by the International Correspondents Committee, affording international correspondents the opportunity to engage with ambassadors and diplomats from various nations. During the event, Ambassador Khan extended his gratitude to Jahanzaib Ali for his significant efforts in making the event a success.

Related: Biden administration not meddling in Pakistan’s politics: US senator

Ambassador Khan emphasized Pakistan’s dedication to resolving historical issues, with the ultimate goal of becoming a prominent global player. Currently, under an interim government, Pakistan is diligently working towards conducting elections and maintaining stability in the nation.

Khan praised Pakistan’s strong judiciary, civil society, transparency, and free media. He also highlighted the thriving media industry within Pakistan, calling it a “lucrative business.”

The Ambassador underscored the importance of Pakistan’s economic goals, categorizing it as a top priority. He stated, “We have to get this right; it is a strategic goal.” While Pakistan maintains robust ties with China, Khan pointed out that the United States stands as Pakistan’s single largest trading partner. Pakistan exports approximately $8 billion worth of goods and services to the United States, emphasizing the significance of their economic relationship.

Despite past challenges in the U.S.-Pakistani relationship, particularly related to the capture and killing of Osama bin Laden and the recent American withdrawal from Afghanistan, Ambassador Khan described the current state of relations as “on track and on an even keel.” He acknowledged the collective effort to navigate through these issues successfully.

Ambassador Khan further revealed that both countries are actively addressing critical global concerns, including energy, climate change, tech surveillance, terrorism, and narcotics. He stated, “My country wants a close association with the U.S.,” emphasizing the need for a stable neighborhood and underlining the importance of diplomacy in shaping regional and global stability.

As Pakistan continues to strengthen its diplomatic ties with the United States and focus on economic prosperity, Ambassador Masood Khan’s gathering at “Pakistan House” served as a symbol of the enduring friendship between the two nations and their shared commitment to addressing pressing global challenges through diplomacy and cooperation.