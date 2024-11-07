Biden congratulates Trump, invites him to White House

Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden called to congratulate Donald Trump on his presidential election victory and invite him to meet at the White House and will address the nation on Thursday.

The White House, in a statement after Trump beat Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris for the U.S. presidency, said Biden also committed “to ensuring a smooth transition and emphasized the importance of working to bring the country together.” Biden has also spoken with Harris, it added.

Yesterday, Republican former president Donald Trump won the United States presidential election 2024 bagging 277 electoral votes, Fox News said in its report.Rival Democrat Kamala Harris won 226 electoral votes, according to the report.

Earlier, Trump won the key swing state Pennsylvania reaching near to the threshold of the magic number of 270 electoral votes required for winning the election.

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former president Donald Trump battling it out for the White House.

Tesla tycoon and diehard Trump supporter Elon Musk has announced the Republican presidential candidate’s victory saying, “The United States people have given a crystal-clear mandate to Trump”.

President Trump has bagged 295 electoral votes to lead the United Sates for the next four years, according to media report.