BIEK announces intermediate science general group results  

KARACHI: The results for the class 12 science general group have been announced by the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Friday with more than 95 percent of students passing the exam held under COVID-19 SOPs months back, ARY NEWS reported.

Chairman of the BIEK Professor Dr Saeed uddin while announcing the results said that 3,738 students appeared in the intermediate science general group exam and 3,564 of them were able to pass the exam with a success rate of 95.35 percent.

The intermediate result showed that 498 students obtained A-1 grade, followed by 494 students getting A grade, 778 B grade, 958 C grade, 737 D-grade, and 99 E-grade.

The BIEK had held exams of the elective papers on the directives of the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) in the wake of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Punjab education boards had recently also announced the results of Intermediate Part I and II (Annual) Examination held in 2021.

All nine boards of Punjab have announced intermediate results 2021. Students can find out their results by visiting the websites of education boards.

Announcing the results, Lahore Board Chairman Prof Mirza Habib said 162,000 candidates appeared for the examination, while the passing ratio stood at 98.1pc.

