BIEK Pre-Engineering results 2025 announced

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced the results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part II Science Pre-Engineering group for the year 2025, ARY News reported.

The declared results have 54.94 percent passing students, with 11,547 out of 21,019 candidates got successful.

In a brilliant performance, female students secured all three top positions, showing greatness on academic grounds. One out of two first positions and one second, the top two positions holders are from BAMM P.E.C.H.S Govt. College for Women.

Laiba Ansari, bearing roll number 219251, from Usman Public School (Campus-I), along with Syeda Anzeelah Haider Zaidi bearing roll number 221331 from BAMM P.E.C.H.S Govt, College for Women secured the overall top position by achieving 92.63 percent. The second position went to Ayzal Mirha from BAMM P.E.C.H.S Govt, College for Women bearing Roll No. 221211, and the third position was secured by Hafsa Imran, having Roll No. 219422 from Hamdard Intermediate College for SC./Comm. Block H, North Nazimabad.

In the group examinations, 21,617 candidates registered, and 21,019 appeared for the exams. Out of these, 11,547 candidates were declared successful.

According to the board officials, the overall pass percentage in BIEK Pre-Engineering results stood at 54.94%. Among the successful candidates, 1,035 secured A-1 grade, 1,762 secured A grade, 2,351 secured B grade, 2,938 secured C grade, 3,124 secured D grade, and 296 secured E grade.

Check Results Here

Mr. Fakir Muhammad Lakho, Chairman, Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi also congratulated the position holders and proudly said that very soon an award ceremony will be arranged in favour of the position holders of the candidates, who passed their examination with remarkable results in HSC Part-II Annual Examinations, 2025.

Read More: BIEK pre-medical results 2025 announced

The results can be checked on the official website of the board: www.biek.edu.pk

Candidates can also view their results through the official Android app of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi. To access it, search for “BISEK” on the Google Play Store and install it on your mobile device.