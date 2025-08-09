BIEK pre-medical results 2025 announced

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced HSC Part II Science Pre-Medical group results for the year 2025, ARY News reported.

The declared results have 56.99 percent passing students, with 15,572 out of 27,323 candidates declared successful.

In a significant performance, female students from private colleges secured all three top positions, showing excellence on academic grounds. This year, the government colleges could not get any positions. The top two positions went to the students of Bahria College Karsaz.

Fatima Siddiqui, bearing roll number 520050, from Bahria College Karsaz, secured the overall top position. The second position was secured by Munazza Khan bearing Roll No. 520062 from Bahria College Karsaz, and the third position went to Anusha Naveed, having Roll No. 510890 from the College of Emerging Technologies.

The Karachi Pre-Medical group results highlight the increasing influence of private institutions in academic performance, especially in science disciplines.

According to Controller of Examinations Zarina Rashid, the number of registered students for this year’s exams was 28,259 students, while 27,323 appeared for the exams.

The Karachi Pre-Medical Group Results have once again highlighted the extraordinary achievements of female students, who continue to outperform in board examinations.

This year’s results show how hard students have worked, but they also make us think about the difference in performance between public and private schools.

Results can be viewed here:

HSC-PART-II-RESULT-GAZETTE-PRE-MEDICAL-ANNUAL-2025-COMPLETE

The results have also been uploaded to the official website of the board: www.biek.edu.pk

Candidates can also view their results through the official Android app of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi. To access it, search for “BISEK” on the Google Play Store and install it on your mobile device.



Earlier, the University of Karachi announced the results of the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) Fourth Professional and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) Second Professional.

According to the announcement issued by the University of Karachi, out of 247 students, 233 students have been declared successful and 14 have failed in the MBBS Fourth Professional Examinations 2025.