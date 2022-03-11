Viral: Big cat climbs tree to escape a Buffalo Herd

The King of the jungle is not seen being scared of some other animal very often. But, In a recent viral video, a big cat, intimidated by a herd of buffaloes, climbed up a tree to escape.

An African big cat was seen clinging to a tree some feet above the ground to avoid the herd of buffaloes who could be seen in the background.

The big cat apparently climbed the tree out of the herds’ fear. After a while, the lion is probably tired, starts sliding down the tree, as the video ends abruptly.

The caption on the video read “Lion climbing on the tree for saving his life from Heard of buffalo.”

The clip has garnered more than 8 lakh views and nearly 20 thousand likes since it was shared on the social media platform Instagram. People have made different kinds of comments over the video.

One user said “Sometimes the hunter becomes the hunted😂😂” while another compared the cowardly lion to the fictional character of a lion in the movie Lion King and said “Mufasa, get down bro..You are embarrassing us.”

“Hold on tight Simba your father on his way “ another user joked.

Another user said that “Seriously that male lion can run faster than herb of buffalos right? so why not just keep running instead of climbing up a tree they can still attack the tree to get to that lion…”

