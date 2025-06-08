‘Big Little Lies’ creator gives ‘hopeful’ update on season 3

David E. Kelley, the creator of ‘Big Little Lies,’ has shared his views on season 3 of the hit show, which aired its second season around six years ago.

The HBO series, adapted from Liane Moriarty’s 2014 novel of the same name, features Hollywood actors Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, Zoë Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley.

Season 1 of the hit show was released in 2017, while the second season arrived in 2019.

David E. Kelley has now expressed hope that ‘Big Little Lies’ season 3 will happen as the original cast of the show was committed to returning to the HBO show.

“We’re hoping it happens. We had a great time doing the first two seasons and we all want to do it again … I’m hopeful it’ll happen,” the filmmaker said during an interview at the Gotham TV Awards.

While the first two seasons featured a Hollywood star-studded cast of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz, Kelley said none of them were “under contract.”

“You need to corral a lot of high-caliber talent and their publicists, but everyone is very committed to it,” David E. Kelley added.

He, however, celebrated the interest of the cast in returning to the story in ‘Big Little Lies’ season 3.

“I think it’s a credit to Liane Moriarty, too, who wrote the original book. And she’s written another book that season 3 will be based on. It’s a pretty good collection of talent,” Kelley said.

His statement came after Hollywood star Nicole Kidman disclosed in 2023 that the cast would be “bringing” the fans a “third” season.

Kidman later admitted that she was not supposed to disclose the plans for season 3 of the show.