Nicole Kidman to star in ‘Girls and Their Horses’ series

Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman is set to star in and executive produce a series adaptation of Eliza Jane Brazier’s novel ‘Girls and Their Horses.’

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Legendary Television and Amazon MGM Studios are co-producing the show, currently in development for Prime Video.

Jenna Lamia will serve as showrunner while Brazier will write the pilot. Nicole Kidman will executive produce alongside Per Saari, Lamia and Brazier.

The Hollywood actor and Lamia are reuniting for the project, having previously worked together on the hit Netflix series ‘The Perfect Couple.’

Jenna Lamia was the showrunner for the Netflix series, which was based on Elin Hilderbrand’s novel, while Kidman starred and executive produced.

The official synopsis for ‘Girls and Their Horses’ reads: “A murder mystery set in the beachside equestrian community of Rancho Santa Fe, California, the series follows the newly wealthy Parker family as they navigate the dangerous, high-stakes world of competitive horse riding, all while trying to position their teenage daughters in the elite circles of the sport.”

Read more: Nicole Kidman shares an update on ‘Practical Magic’ sequel with Sandra Bullock

The upcoming project is set to further cement Nicole Kidman’s place in television with credits including ‘Big Little Lies,’ ‘Top of the Lake: China Girl,’ ‘The Undoing,’ ‘Nine Perfect Strangers,’ ‘Lioness’ and ‘Expats.’

The Hollywood actor recently featured in ‘The Northman,’ ‘Babygirl,’ ‘A Family Affair,’ and ‘Being the Ricardos.’

Her upcoming projects include ‘Scarpetta’ for Prime Video and ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ for Apple TV+.

It is worth noting here that Eliza Jane, in addition to ‘Girls and Their Horses,’ is also the author of ‘If I Disappear’ and ‘Good Rich People,’ both of which are being adapted for television.