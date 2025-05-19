Nicole Kidman shares an update on ‘Practical Magic’ sequel with Sandra Bullock

Hollywood A-lister Nicole Kidman has finally shared an update on her long-awaited ‘Practical Magic’ sequel, with Oscar-winning actor Sandra Bullock.

In a recent press conference at the ongoing 78th Cannes Film Festival, Nicole Kidman teased a ‘witchy’ reunion with her on-screen sister Sandra Bullock, as she finally shared an update on the hotly anticipated follow-up film of the cult hit ‘Practical Magic’, 27 years after the first movie hit the theatres.

Sharing her excitement on collaboration with Bullock and director Susanne Bier, ‘The Perfect Couple’ star said, “Sandra‘s worked with [Bier] too, so the two of us were like, ‘Well, this is the perfect triangle because we all know each other so well.'”

“And so to be able to work together on something that is fun and witchy, that’s fun and it has something very different to say,” she hinted.

Notably, Warner Bros. officially announced the witchy sequel of the Bullock and Kidman-starrer romance fantasy ‘Practical Magic’ last June. Akiva Goldsman returns to write the screenplay of the title, based on Alice Hoffman’s ‘The Book of Magic’ – the fourth instalment in the fiction novel series.

The title is scheduled for release on September 18, 2026.

