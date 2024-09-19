Nicole Kidman reflects on body image struggles in 90s

One of the most acclaimed actors and stunning faces of Hollywood, Nicole Kidman revisited her own struggles and the insecurities she had with her body while growing up.

Appearing with veteran designer John Galliano, in the latest episode of a new documentary series ‘In Vogue: The 90s’, Nicole Kidman, one of the most promising starlets of the 90s, recalled her feelings when the former reached out to her to dress in one of his custom-made creations, for Oscars 1997, especially when she had her fair share of body insecurities during the growing years.

“Can you believe it? My whole life, I wanted to be 5’2 and curvaceous, and suddenly, being 5’11 and completely sort of skinny and flat-chested was like, ‘Great, we can dress you’,” she remembered.

“I mean, I was a red-headed, fair-skinned girl who was almost 5’11 at the age of 14,” Kidman recalled further. “I would get teased, and it wasn’t kind. So every time I was given access to that whole world, you feel like a little girl who’s been given the chance to step into this sort of fantasy world.”

On the work front, Nicole Kidman most recently led Jenna Lamia’s whodunit series on Netflix, ‘The Perfect Couple’, co-starring Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Meghann Fahy, Donna Lynne Champlin, Ishaan Khatter, Jack Reynor, Michael Beach, Sam Nivola, Dakota Fanning and Mia Isaac.

Moreover, she also won the Best Actor award at Venice, for her film ‘Babygirl’, which premiered at the film festival last month and is scheduled for theatrical release in December.