Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock to reunite for ‘Practical Magic’ sequel

A-list actors Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are set to reunite for the sequel of their cult classic ‘Practical Magic’, after 26 years.

Warner Bros. has officially announced that Sally and Gillian Owens are all set to a spell once again, in the follow-up film of the 1998 hit ‘Practical Magic’, with the OG leads Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in talks to take up the beloved characters.

According to the more known details, Akiva Goldsman will pen the screenplay for the witchy sequel whereas, lead actors Bullock and Kidman are expected to join Denise Di Novi as the producers.

The original movie, directed by Griffin Dune, followed the Owens sisters, embroiled in a supernatural cover-up, after Bullock’s Sally drugged and killed (unintentionally) James ‘Jimmy’ Angelov (Goran Višnjić), the abusive ex-boyfriend of Kidman’s Gillian, forcing them to reanimate his corpse.

Based on Alice Hoffman’s same-titled novel, the Dunne directorial was previously rumoured to have a spinoff by HBO Max, based on the prequel novel, however, the project was eventually never executed.

The announced sequel is expected to pick up as the continuation of events at some point in future.

