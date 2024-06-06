web analytics
‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ director shares an update on sequel

Bollywood filmmaker Kabir Khan, of Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, has finally shared an update on the much-anticipated sequel.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan, who is awaiting the release of his next film, ‘Chandu Champion’, starring Kartik Aaryan, confirmed that he does not have a story for the sequel of his 2015 title ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ as yet.

“If you ask me abhi kuch hai script k level pe toh nahi (if there’s any script ready, then no). Ideas hai (there are ideas) and there are many interesting ways of taking Bajrangi forward,” he said in a new interview with a YouTube channel.

Khan continued, “It could be adventures of Bajrangi and Chand Nawab, so many ways of taking it forward lekin (but) as of now at a script level, hamare pass kuch nahi hai (we don’t have anything).”

Notably, the comedy-drama starring Salman Khan along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and child star Harshali Malhotra, was directed by Kabir Khan, whereas, he also co-wrote the screenplay with veteran screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad (father of ace filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli).

The title was a huge commercial success and received widespread acclaim from critics upon release.

The sequel to the title was previously announced by Khan during a Mumbai event in 2021.

