‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ director shares an update on sequel

Bollywood filmmaker Kabir Khan, of Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, has finally shared an update on the much-anticipated sequel.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Filmmaker Kabir Khan, who is awaiting the release of his next film, ‘Chandu Champion’, starring Kartik Aaryan, confirmed that he does not have a story for the sequel of his 2015 title ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ as yet.

“If you ask me abhi kuch hai script k level pe toh nahi (if there’s any script ready, then no). Ideas hai (there are ideas) and there are many interesting ways of taking Bajrangi forward,” he said in a new interview with a YouTube channel.

Khan continued, “It could be adventures of Bajrangi and Chand Nawab, so many ways of taking it forward lekin (but) as of now at a script level, hamare pass kuch nahi hai (we don’t have anything).”

Notably, the comedy-drama starring Salman Khan along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and child star Harshali Malhotra, was directed by Kabir Khan, whereas, he also co-wrote the screenplay with veteran screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad (father of ace filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli).

The title was a huge commercial success and received widespread acclaim from critics upon release.

The sequel to the title was previously announced by Khan during a Mumbai event in 2021.

‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ sequel is on the cards?